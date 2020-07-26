Advertisement

Couple celebrates 70th anniversary with drive by celebration

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It's a celebration that adapted to the pandemic.

Reuben and Eddis Roundtree celebrated their 70th anniversary Sunday.

Their children felt that this milestone was worth sharing with the community, so they set their parents up in this gazebo so they could have a drive-by celebration.

People were able to drive-by, share their congratulations, and take a photo with a homemade frame to commemorate the occasion.

“It’s very nice, very nice, just to live to see it, yes,” Eddis said.

The couple said that their secret to staying together so long was prayer and good communication.

“Prayer, suffering, pain and joy will keep you,” Reuben said.

