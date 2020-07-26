Advertisement

COVID-19 testing restrictions create obstacles for those trying to return to work

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jared Harrison tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12.

While dealing with the virus’ symptoms was tough, he faced another challenge when once he recovered: returning to work.

"They said, 'Hey, we need you to get retested to show you no longer have the virus," Harrison said.

Harrison said his symptoms lasted for five to six days, the first three being the worst.

While he did get two weeks off to quarantine, that time began to run out while he looked for a place to get a re-test.

That's when Harrison called the Via Christi Clinic he got his original test at. He said they told him they don't do re-tests. Then, he called 2-1-1 and the health department gave him the same answer -- they don't do retests either.

"It's been extremely difficult to get some sort of work release that will let me go back."

Harrison even called local physicians.

"They wouldn't see me because I didn't get my initial test with them."

Sedgwick County considers someone recovered 72 hours after symptoms end or 10 days after they begin, whichever is longer.

Besides waiting it out, Harrison said there's no way to be 100% sure without another test.

“All this testing for finding where the virus is, but then what?” Harrison said. “You’re just kind of tossed to the wind after you’ve tested positive.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing obstacles not allowing some to get back to work

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Haysville snow cone shop brings Christmas cheer year-round

Updated: 2 hours ago
A new business brings the Christmas spirit to Haysville all year round.

News

Snow Canes brings Christmas cheer during the summer

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wichita high schools host drive through graduations

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wichita high schools host drive through graduation ceremonies

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wichita high schools hold drive through graduation ceremonies

Updated: 4 hours ago
2020 graduates in Wichita Public Schools got a special send off today after their traditional graduation ceremonies were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Don Hall’s voice fills Koch Arena one last time at Saturday memorial

Updated: 5 hours ago
Friends, family, and even people who never met Don Hall gathered at Charles Koch Arena Saturday to celebrate his life.

News

Don Hall remembered at Saturday memorial

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

Storm chances return to Kansas on Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storms will return to Kansas on Sunday as a cold front moves into the state.

News

KDA: Kansans receiving unsolicited packages of seeds

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department does not know what type of seeds are in the packages and is strongly advising not to plant them due to the possibility of the seeds coming from an invasive species.