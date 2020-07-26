COVID-19 testing restrictions create obstacles for those trying to return to work

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jared Harrison tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12.

While dealing with the virus’ symptoms was tough, he faced another challenge when once he recovered: returning to work.

"They said, 'Hey, we need you to get retested to show you no longer have the virus," Harrison said.

Harrison said his symptoms lasted for five to six days, the first three being the worst.

While he did get two weeks off to quarantine, that time began to run out while he looked for a place to get a re-test.

That's when Harrison called the Via Christi Clinic he got his original test at. He said they told him they don't do re-tests. Then, he called 2-1-1 and the health department gave him the same answer -- they don't do retests either.

"It's been extremely difficult to get some sort of work release that will let me go back."

Harrison even called local physicians.

"They wouldn't see me because I didn't get my initial test with them."

Sedgwick County considers someone recovered 72 hours after symptoms end or 10 days after they begin, whichever is longer.

Besides waiting it out, Harrison said there's no way to be 100% sure without another test.

“All this testing for finding where the virus is, but then what?” Harrison said. “You’re just kind of tossed to the wind after you’ve tested positive.”

