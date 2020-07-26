Advertisement

Haysville snow cone shop brings Christmas cheer year-round

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - A new business brings the Christmas spirit to Haysville all year round.

Decorated like a ginger bread house, Candy Cones offers shaved ice and coffee. The owner said the shops workers are Santa’s elves who were laid off during the summer who decided to open a business in Kansas and sell snow cones in their unique way.

“Things are a little slow in the North Pole this time of year, so we thought we’d come south and serve up some sugar and snow,” Owner Hunter Lichner said. “And how would an elf make a snow cone? Well, we would put candy all over it.”

Lichner is also an associate pastor and the son of the pastor of River Church in Haysville. He said Christmas is his favorite holiday, and he wanted to spread Christmas cheer all year.

Visitors thought the experience was interesting and fun.

“I think it’s a great way to come out and have fun with your family, it’s really fun. The kids are having a blast,” Angela Stieber said.

“I think it’s an interesting idea, kind of bringing a little Christmas joy to everything happening recently. I think it’s pretty fun, and it tastes really good too,” Sam Gaymen said.

Candy Cones can be found on East Grand Avenue in Haysville.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 testing obstacles not allowing some to get back to work

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

Snow Canes brings Christmas cheer during the summer

Updated: 39 minutes ago

News

Wichita high schools host drive through graduations

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Wichita high schools host drive through graduation ceremonies

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wichita high schools hold drive through graduation ceremonies

Updated: 2 hours ago
2020 graduates in Wichita Public Schools got a special send off today after their traditional graduation ceremonies were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Don Hall’s voice fills Koch Arena one last time at Saturday memorial

Updated: 4 hours ago
Friends, family, and even people who never met Don Hall gathered at Charles Koch Arena Saturday to celebrate his life.

News

Don Hall remembered at Saturday memorial

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

Storm chances return to Kansas on Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storms will return to Kansas on Sunday as a cold front moves into the state.

News

KDA: Kansans receiving unsolicited packages of seeds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department does not know what type of seeds are in the packages and is strongly advising not to plant them due to the possibility of the seeds coming from an invasive species.

News

Man shot in N. Wichita

Updated: 17 hours ago
A man in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound to the body.