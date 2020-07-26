Haysville snow cone shop brings Christmas cheer year-round

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KWCH) - A new business brings the Christmas spirit to Haysville all year round.

Decorated like a ginger bread house, Candy Cones offers shaved ice and coffee. The owner said the shops workers are Santa’s elves who were laid off during the summer who decided to open a business in Kansas and sell snow cones in their unique way.

“Things are a little slow in the North Pole this time of year, so we thought we’d come south and serve up some sugar and snow,” Owner Hunter Lichner said. “And how would an elf make a snow cone? Well, we would put candy all over it.”

Lichner is also an associate pastor and the son of the pastor of River Church in Haysville. He said Christmas is his favorite holiday, and he wanted to spread Christmas cheer all year.

Visitors thought the experience was interesting and fun.

“I think it’s a great way to come out and have fun with your family, it’s really fun. The kids are having a blast,” Angela Stieber said.

“I think it’s an interesting idea, kind of bringing a little Christmas joy to everything happening recently. I think it’s pretty fun, and it tastes really good too,” Sam Gaymen said.

Candy Cones can be found on East Grand Avenue in Haysville.

