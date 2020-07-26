One more day of heat and humidity - “cooler” this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says a cold front will move into Kansas today, bringing storms and cooler weather to start the work week.

That cold front will move into northwest Kansas, by mid-afternoon. Storms will develop between 3-4 p.m. and move south and east towards sunset. Storms are expected to hold off in Wichita and south-central Kansas until late tonight. Some of these storms could be strong, with hail and high winds possible. The slow movement of the storms and weather system, combined with high humidity means there is a higher risk for flash flooding rains. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect this evening through Monday morning for most of central and parts of western Kansas. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 90s ahead of the front, with 80s expected behind it.

Scattered storms will continue across Kansas on Monday. We are not expecting severe weather, however additional heavy downpours may be problematic for areas that received flooding Sunday night. Highs will drop into the upper 70s and low 80s behind the front for the start of the workweek and remain below normal through the remainder of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

More showers and storms will be possible Tuesday through Thursday. Rainfall amounts through Wednesday will range from 1-4″ statewide with the heaviest amounts across southern Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Storms likely after midnight. Wind: S/W 5-15. Low: 72.

Monday: Scattered showers/storms. Wind: W/N 5-10. High: 82.

Monday night: Scattered showers/storms continue. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tue: High: 82 Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 67 Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms.

Thu: High: 87 Low: 68 Partly cloudy widely scattered showers/storms.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 87 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

