Stormy week ahead for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s going to be a stormy week for the state of Kansas.

Sunday evening storms are forming with a cold front moving in from the north. These storms will continue to push to the south, into south-central Kansas late Sunday night. Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s overnight.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a large portion of Kansas Sunday evening through Monday morning. These storms could leave up to 3″ of rain in some areas.

Showers and storms will continue, off and on, Monday, especially in southern Kansas. As the cold front moves all the way through the state, cooler weather will take over. Highs on Monday will drop into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

That chance for rain will continue, scattered Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. By the time the rain ends, some areas will receive around 4″ of rain. Highs will stay mild, in the low to mid-80s through the workweek and into the next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with storms overnight. Wind: S/NE 5-15. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms. Wind: E 5-10. High: 82.

Tomorrow night: Showers/storms continue. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 69.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Wind: E/NE 5-10. High: 82.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 69 Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms.

Thu: High: 84 Low: 69 Partly cloudy widely scattered showers/storms.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.