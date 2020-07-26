Two suspects at large after robbery in S. Wichita Saturday
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people robbed a Jumpstart in the 1500 block of East Pawnee Saturday night.
According to Wichita Police, the robbery occurred around 11:30 p.m. when two suspects came in and demanded money. One of the suspects had a “long gun.”
After money was handed over to the suspects, they left the area on foot.
Those with any additional information about the case can call WPD detectives at 316- 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.