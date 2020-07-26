Wichita high schools hold drive through graduation ceremonies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 2020 graduates in Wichita Public Schools got a special send off today after their traditional graduation ceremonies were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families participated in a drive through graduation ceremony at Wichita Heights High Saturday morning. Graduates pulled up to the stage to accept their diplomas and pose for some pictures.

“I’m happy we got to do it,” Heights graduate Madison Baker said. “I wish we could have had an actual ceremony but at least we still had this.”

“I feel good,” graduate Desmond Harrison said. “A lot of hard work, but it was worth it.”

Wichita East, West, and North also held ceremonies Saturday.

Graduates walked across a stage and received their diplomas in front of the school while friends and family watched from their cars.

“It wasn’t normal but I’m happy to see I got to be a part of this,” East High graduate Leanna Martinez said.

While it was different than a normal graduation ceremony, graduates said they were thankful to be able to celebrate.

“I wish I was with my friends right now and I wish we could’ve all walked together, but I understand it’s hard to do that right now and I really appreciate what the school did for us,” East High graduate Jackson Foster said.

