Advertisement

Wichita high schools hold drive through graduation ceremonies

Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 2020 graduates in Wichita Public Schools got a special send off today after their traditional graduation ceremonies were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families participated in a drive through graduation ceremony at Wichita Heights High Saturday morning. Graduates pulled up to the stage to accept their diplomas and pose for some pictures.

“I’m happy we got to do it,” Heights graduate Madison Baker said. “I wish we could have had an actual ceremony but at least we still had this.”

“I feel good,” graduate Desmond Harrison said. “A lot of hard work, but it was worth it.”

Wichita East, West, and North also held ceremonies Saturday.

Graduates walked across a stage and received their diplomas in front of the school while friends and family watched from their cars.

“It wasn’t normal but I’m happy to see I got to be a part of this,” East High graduate Leanna Martinez said.

While it was different than a normal graduation ceremony, graduates said they were thankful to be able to celebrate.

“I wish I was with my friends right now and I wish we could’ve all walked together, but I understand it’s hard to do that right now and I really appreciate what the school did for us,” East High graduate Jackson Foster said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita high schools host drive through graduation ceremonies

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Don Hall’s voice fills Koch Arena one last time at Saturday memorial

Updated: 2 hours ago
Friends, family, and even people who never met Don Hall gathered at Charles Koch Arena Saturday to celebrate his life.

News

Don Hall remembered at Saturday memorial

Updated: 2 hours ago

Forecast

Storm chances return to Kansas on Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storms will return to Kansas on Sunday as a cold front moves into the state.

Latest News

News

KDA: Kansans receiving unsolicited packages of seeds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kylie Cameron
The department does not know what type of seeds are in the packages and is strongly advising not to plant them due to the possibility of the seeds coming from an invasive species.

News

Man shot in N. Wichita

Updated: 15 hours ago
A man in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound to the body.

News

Some Kansans unsure of next move after expiration of $600 CARES Act payments

Updated: 22 hours ago

Economy

Some Kansans unsure of next move after expiration of $600 CARES Act payments

Updated: 22 hours ago
A $600 unemployment payment expires Saturday (July 25) and with that, some Kansans are unsure of their next move.

News

Staff shortage the main issue with delayed COVID-19 test results in Sedgwick County

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

Staff shortage the main issue with delayed COVID-19 test results in Sedgwick County

Updated: 23 hours ago
For the last two weeks, Sedgwick County has switched to a new lab to run tests in order to try to speed up the process, so the reason for delayed results isn’t due to a lab backup. Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the delays happen primarily because the county doesn’t have enough staff to contact people.