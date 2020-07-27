1 dead after train collides with tractor in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after a collision involving a train and a tractor in Harvey County.

Harvey County dispatch confirms the collision happened a little before 4 p.m. at Southwest 24th and Riverpark Road, near Burrton. Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information.

Look for updates as we learn more on kwch.com and on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 on KWCH 12.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.