1 dead after train collides with tractor in Harvey County

(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead after a collision involving a train and a tractor in Harvey County.

Harvey County dispatch confirms the collision happened a little before 4 p.m. at Southwest 24th and Riverpark Road, near Burrton. Eyewitness News sent a crew to gather further information.

Look for updates as we learn more on kwch.com and on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 on KWCH 12.

