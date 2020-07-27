Advertisement

Affidavit: Body of 3-year-old Kansas girl covered in bruises

Court papers state the 3-year-old Olivia Ann Jansen's body was covered in bruises and died of a brain bleed.
Court papers state the 3-year-old Olivia Ann Jansen's body was covered in bruises and died of a brain bleed.(KCKPD)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Associated Press) - Investigators say in court papers that a 3-year-old Kansas girl whose remains were found earlier this month was covered in bruises and died of a brain bleed.

The remains of Olivia Ann Jansen of Kansas City, Kansas, were discovered after her father, Howard Jansen III, reported her missing.

The 29-year-old father and his girlfriend have since been charged with felony murder and other crimes. WDAF-TV reports a court affidavit says her face, arms and legs were covered in bruises.

An autopsy showed significant bleeding on the back of her brain. Her grandparents have said they had raised concerns about her safety with child protective services

