Advertisement

COVID-19 patient waiting for plasma that could help with treatment

Geraldine Washington, a 73-year-old COVID-19 patient at Wesley, knows just how important donating plasma is.
Geraldine Washington, a 73-year-old COVID-19 patient at Wesley, knows just how important donating plasma is.(Courtesy)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ﻿If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, according to the American Red Cross, one of the most important things you can do is donate your plasma, as it contains antibodies that might help others battling the virus. 

Geraldine Washington, a 73-year-old COVID-19 patient at Wesley, knows just how important donating plasma is.

“If you had it and beat it, go and donate your plasma,” said Washington. “It will help someone else.”

Washington has been hospitalized since Tuesday. While she’s started to recover, she said her doctors are waiting on getting her a plasma transfusion before dismissing her.

 “They want to start me on the plasma before they let me out so I have more protection,” she said. 

According to the American Red Cross, people who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies that can attack the virus. Giving their plasma to an individual at high risk, who’s fighting COVID-19, may help boost their immune system.  However, the blood types of those giving plasma and those receiving must match. 

“I have to wait until the right blood type comes in before I get the plasma,” said Washington. “I have the B negative which is rare.” 

According to the American Red Cross, about four percent of the population in America has a B negative blood type. Plus, the person had to have been infected with the virus. 

“We’ve been waiting and waiting,” said Washington. “Every time we think we got one, we don’t.” 

She urges all who have recovered from COVID-19 in Wichita to donate their plasma, regardless of their blood type. 

“You can probably help save someone’s life and then someone could probably help save your life as well,” said Washington.

If you have a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, are fully recovered and symptom free, you can sign up to donate plasma with the American Red Cross here.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Workers praise Disney virus safety, but will visitors come?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
More than 75 million visitors came to Orlando in 2018, mostly due to its reputation as a theme park mecca, which also includes Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando. But the coronavirus has upended Orlando's status as the most visited place in the U.S.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

National

AP-NORC poll: US course at record low, Trump sinks on virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By JULIE PACE and HANNAH FINGERHUT
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Trump’s approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic falling to a new low, with just 32% of Americans supportive of his approach.

Coronavirus

9-year-old is youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Florida

Updated: 10 hours ago
Florida has hit a grim milestone as the state records its youngest death from COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

North Korea locks down border city over suspected virus case

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found there with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

Coronavirus

‘It was just a happy feeling’: Sisters separated for 53 years reunite due to coronavirus complications

Updated: 19 hours ago
COVID-19 reconnected six siblings, who were separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone. The youngest was just 6 months old at the time.

National

Long lost sisters from Nebraska credit COVID-19 with reuniting them after 53 years

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
COVID-19 reconnected six siblings, who were separated by the state of Nebraska in 1967 after their father left them at home alone. The youngest was just 6 months old at the time.

Coronavirus

Amid virus, uncertainty, parents decide how to school kids

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|
By TAMMY WEBBER and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press
Joshua Claybourn is leaning toward sending his kindergarten daughter to in-person classes at a private school next month. Holly Davis’ sixth-grade daughter will learn online, though the family has not yet decided what to do for school for a teenage daughter who requires special accommodations for hearing problems and dyslexia and another who’s starting college.

National

Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
|
By DANIEL CARVALHO Associated Press
The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

National

Coronavirus surges, plateaus in the US

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
|
Cases surge in parts of the US as other areas experience a plateau.