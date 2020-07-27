COVID-19 patient waiting for plasma that could help with treatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - ﻿If you’ve recovered from COVID-19, according to the American Red Cross, one of the most important things you can do is donate your plasma, as it contains antibodies that might help others battling the virus.

Geraldine Washington, a 73-year-old COVID-19 patient at Wesley, knows just how important donating plasma is.

“If you had it and beat it, go and donate your plasma,” said Washington. “It will help someone else.”

Washington has been hospitalized since Tuesday. While she’s started to recover, she said her doctors are waiting on getting her a plasma transfusion before dismissing her.

“They want to start me on the plasma before they let me out so I have more protection,” she said.

According to the American Red Cross, people who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies that can attack the virus. Giving their plasma to an individual at high risk, who’s fighting COVID-19, may help boost their immune system. However, the blood types of those giving plasma and those receiving must match.

“I have to wait until the right blood type comes in before I get the plasma,” said Washington. “I have the B negative which is rare.”

According to the American Red Cross, about four percent of the population in America has a B negative blood type. Plus, the person had to have been infected with the virus.

“We’ve been waiting and waiting,” said Washington. “Every time we think we got one, we don’t.”

She urges all who have recovered from COVID-19 in Wichita to donate their plasma, regardless of their blood type.

“You can probably help save someone’s life and then someone could probably help save your life as well,” said Washington.

If you have a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, are fully recovered and symptom free, you can sign up to donate plasma with the American Red Cross here.

