Decision time comes for school districts across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From delaying start dates to what happens with schools if any students get sick with COVID-19, decision time arrives for school districts across Kansas. Many districts early Monday said they were hoping to get plans for the upcoming school year solidified as best they could by Monday night. Most said the year ahead will be ever-changing due to uncertainties brought on by the pandemic.

The state’s biggest district, Wichita Public Schools, made its decision last week to hold off on starting the 2020-21 school year until after Labor Day. Topeka and Kansas City, Kan. schools are also starting late. More districts are expected to follow suit, including in the Wichita area.

Among school boards in Kansas meeting Monday, Dodge City kicked off a busy day, meeting noon Monday to discuss its plan for the upcoming school year. Ark City’s board meets at 5:30 p.m., followed by Garden City and El Dorado at 6 p.m., Derby, Winfield, and Andover at 6:30 p.m. and Haysville, Goddard, Valley Center and Newton at 7 p.m.

The Winfield school district said start dates and reopening plans are among topics up for discussion Monday evening.

“Whether to push the start of school past Labor Day like many districts are doing, considering that. Also having the board review and possibly take action on approving our reopening plan,” Winfield School District Superintendent Dr. Nathan Reed said.

A few miles down the road in Cowley County, Ark City will do the same and talk about parent options.

“We’re kind of looking at a combination of in-person options as well as a remote or online option for our parents to choose from. And then also potentially discussing our start date for school,” Ark City Public Schools Public Relations Director Alisha Call said.

In Butler County, The El Dorado school district said he has the feedback it needs from the community to move forward.

“Presenting the board with a reopening plan, it got some input from parents in the community via some surveys last week, and we had a team who worked on this over the last few weeks to kind of get this draft put together,” said El Dorado Public Schools Director of Information Services Kimberly Koop.

Dr. Reed said the Winfield school district is also appreciative of public input ahead of the board’s big decisions for the upcoming school year.

Call points out that for Ark City and any district in Kansas, ‘anything could change throughout the school year based on the COVID-19 situation in a community and recommendations from state and local health or education officials.

“This pandemic life, if you will, is ever-evolving and changing. So we very much have to make decisions that are best based on the information we have that day,” Koop said.

Most of the districts who spoke with Eyewitness News Monday say they planned to stream the school board meetings for parents to watch.

You can find a list of school safety plans across Kansas here.

