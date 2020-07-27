Advertisement

Decision time comes for school districts across Kansas

Kansas public schools starting after Labor Day for 2020-21 year.
Kansas public schools starting after Labor Day for 2020-21 year.(kwch)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - From delaying start dates to what happens with schools if any students get sick with COVID-19, decision time arrives for school districts across Kansas. Many districts early Monday said they were hoping to get plans for the upcoming school year solidified as best they could by Monday night. Most said the year ahead will be ever-changing due to uncertainties brought on by the pandemic.

The state’s biggest district, Wichita Public Schools, made its decision last week to hold off on starting the 2020-21 school year until after Labor Day. Topeka and Kansas City, Kan. schools are also starting late. More districts are expected to follow suit, including in the Wichita area.

Among school boards in Kansas meeting Monday, Dodge City kicked off a busy day, meeting noon Monday to discuss its plan for the upcoming school year. Ark City’s board meets at 5:30 p.m., followed by Garden City and El Dorado at 6 p.m., Derby, Winfield, and Andover at 6:30 p.m. and Haysville, Goddard, Valley Center and Newton at 7 p.m.

The Winfield school district said start dates and reopening plans are among topics up for discussion Monday evening.

“Whether to push the start of school past Labor Day like many districts are doing, considering that. Also having the board review and possibly take action on approving our reopening plan,” Winfield School District Superintendent Dr. Nathan Reed said.

A few miles down the road in Cowley County, Ark City will do the same and talk about parent options.

“We’re kind of looking at a combination of in-person options as well as a remote or online option for our parents to choose from. And then also potentially discussing our start date for school,” Ark City Public Schools Public Relations Director Alisha Call said.

In Butler County, The El Dorado school district said he has the feedback it needs from the community to move forward.

“Presenting the board with a reopening plan, it got some input from parents in the community via some surveys last week, and we had a team who worked on this over the last few weeks to kind of get this draft put together,” said El Dorado Public Schools Director of Information Services Kimberly Koop.

Dr. Reed said the Winfield school district is also appreciative of public input ahead of the board’s big decisions for the upcoming school year.

Call points out that for Ark City and any district in Kansas, ‘anything could change throughout the school year based on the COVID-19 situation in a community and recommendations from state and local health or education officials.

“This pandemic life, if you will, is ever-evolving and changing. So we very much have to make decisions that are best based on the information we have that day,” Koop said.

Most of the districts who spoke with Eyewitness News Monday say they planned to stream the school board meetings for parents to watch.

You can find a list of school safety plans across Kansas here.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Affidavit: Body of 3-year-old Kansas girl covered in bruises

Updated: 1 hour ago
Investigators say in court papers that a 3-year-old Kansas girl whose remains were found earlier this month was covered in bruises and died of a brain bleed.

News

Kansas reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday. The state added 1,063 new positive cases of the virus and nine new deaths, bringing the total to 335.

News

Man using prosthetic masks to steal $100k from casinos arrested by Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police

Updated: 8 hours ago
Federal authorities say a Michigan man allegedly managed to steal more than $100,000 from casino patrons in Michigan and Kansas.

News

COVID-19 patient waiting for plasma match

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wichita tech firm readjusting to release social distancing app

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Wichita tech firm readjusting to release social distancing app

Updated: 18 hours ago
Viaanix started out making an app for smartphones but after Apple and Google won't allow for it to be sold in app stores, the local tech company had to readjust.

News

Couple celebrates 70th anniversary with drive by celebration

Updated: 21 hours ago
Reuben and Eddis Roundtree celebrated their 70th anniversary Sunday.

News

Couple celebrates 70th anniversary with drive by celebration

Updated: 21 hours ago

Forecast

Stormy week ahead for Kansas

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storm chances will continue through most of the upcoming week.

News

COVID-19 testing restrictions create obstacles for those trying to return to work

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
While dealing with the virus’ symptoms was tough, he faced another challenge when once he recovered: returning to work.