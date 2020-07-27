Advertisement

Get set to get wet this week

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the cold front that moved into northern Kansas on Sunday has stalled over southern Kansas and will be the focal point for several rounds of rain and storms through (at least) Wednesday.

Expect widespread showers and storms over south-central Kansas this morning to dissipate by midday. However, scattered to numerous storms return this afternoon and should persist into the evening. While severe weather is not expected, some of the rainfall will be heavy at times.

As the stationary front stays parked over southern Kansas Tuesday and Wednesday, additional rounds of rain and storms are a safe bet. Like today, the main concern is heavy, soaking rainfall and not severe weather.

The rain and thick cloud cover will keep temperatures across Kansas on the cool side for late July. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Numerous showers and storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 82.

Tonight: Evening storms, then scattered showers. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, then afternoon storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Wed: High: 86. Low: 72. Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Thu: High: 87. Low: 70. Partly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms.

Fri: High: 82. Low: 65. Mostly cloudy with showers and storms.

Sat: High: 84. Low: 66. Partly cloudy

Sun: High: 86. Low: 67. Mostly sunny.

