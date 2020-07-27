Advertisement

Police investigating three armed robberies late Sunday

(WIBW)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for your help as they investigate three armed robbery cases that happened within an hour of one another late Sunday.

In all three cases, employees report two men entering the business armed with guns and demanding cash. The men were given cash, and left on foot. No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

The first robbery happened at around 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of N. Oliver. The second happened about 20 minutes later in the 2000 block of S. Oliver and the last one happened at a business in the 1500 block of E. Pawnee at 11:20 p.m.

Police believe they are connected because of their close proximity, and similar suspect descriptions.

Police do not believe these cases are connected with the fatal shooting at the AutoZone late Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (316) 268-4407. You can also give anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers of Sedgwick County at (316) 267-2111.

