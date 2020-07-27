Advertisement

Unsettled weather means more rain to Kansas

Flooding is a concern as rain is expected to be heavy at times
Rain chances continue this week
Rain chances continue this week(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that more unsettled weather means more rain coming our way as the week continues. Severe weather chances are very low during the week, but please be advised that flooding is a real possibility given that rain will be heavy and some areas are saturated.

Storm chances through Tuesday are only isolated at best. That means, it will be one-here-one-there kind of setup, but unlikely that anything will be widespread. Temperatures will start off in the 60s to near 70, and highs will be warming into the low 80s. Most of Tuesday night looks dry, but watch for areas of fog.

Wednesday will have a chance for scattered showers or storms over south central and eastern Kansas. A second wave of storms headed into Kansas Wednesday night should be widespread with a threat of heavy rainfall. There will be another round of heavy rain targeting the area Thursday into early Friday. Much of the state could easily see another 1-2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts.

Temperatures will remain below normal for this week with most days having highs in the 80s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; isolated PM storm chance. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 85.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; patchy fog. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Wed: High: 88 Mostly cloudy; chance for overnight storms.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 72 AM showers, then mostly cloudy. More storms overnight.

Fri: High: 79 Low: 70 Cloudy; PM showers and storms.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 69 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

