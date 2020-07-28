Car crashes following short chase S. of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is hospitalized after a police chase ended with a car crash in south of Wichita Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a report of a larceny near 71st Street South and Hydraulic early Tuesday.

The suspects then gave chase in a car, but the driver lost control a short time later on a dirt road and rolled the vehicle.

Three males and one female were in that car. The female was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Two of the males were arrested at the scene, another took off on foot. Police are looking for that person.

Police say the suspects are all in their teens and 20s.

