Advertisement

Car crashes following short chase S. of Wichita

Car crashes following chase south of Wichita.
Car crashes following chase south of Wichita.(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is hospitalized after a police chase ended with a car crash in south of Wichita Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a report of a larceny near 71st Street South and Hydraulic early Tuesday.

The suspects then gave chase in a car, but the driver lost control a short time later on a dirt road and rolled the vehicle.

Three males and one female were in that car. The female was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.

Two of the males were arrested at the scene, another took off on foot. Police are looking for that person.

Police say the suspects are all in their teens and 20s.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Derby parents weigh in on plans for starting school

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Shooting at SE Wichita business marks city's 28th homicide of the year

Updated: 8 hours ago

Helping Hand

HELPING HAND; KANSEL helps make prom happen safely

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Kansas School for Effective Learning (KANSEL) wanted to give graduating seniors a chance to have the memory of prom while helping them get prom dresses and suits. In support of the grassroots effort, Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to lend a $1,200 Helping Hand.

News

Helping Hand: KANSEL gives seniors chance to have memory of prom

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

Breaking News

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Medicine Lodge

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is assisting the Medicine Lodge Police Department and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation in Medicine Lodge.

News

FACT CHECK: Factfinder 12 delves into attack ad against Bill Clifford

Updated: 13 hours ago
FACT CHECK: Factfinder 12 delves into attack ad against Bill Clifford

News

Meritrust: Talking money with your kids

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

K-State Research & Extension talks preparing for Christmas

Updated: 14 hours ago
Christmas in July! Liz Brunscheen from the K-State Research & Extension explains why now is the best time to start checking items off your Christmas list.

News

Several Kansas districts to decide Monday when classes will begin

Updated: 14 hours ago
The districts are meeting to determine whether they plan to start the 2020-2021 school year before or after Labor Day.

News

Gov. Laura Kelly eyes closing bars, nightclubs as COVID-19 numbers rise

Updated: 14 hours ago
Gov. Laura Kelly said she would recommending a rollback to Phase 2 of her reopening plan if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.