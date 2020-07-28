Advertisement

COVID-19 cluster reported at Avita Assisted Living and Memory Care in Wichita

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County reported a COVID-19 cluster at Avita Assisted Living and Memory Care at Rolling Hills on Tuesday. The county said there are 15 cases at the facility, including 11 staff and four residents. Two residents have passed away.

“Avita’s top priority is the quality of care and safety of residents and staff,” said Executive Director Vicky Gooch. “All positive staff are not to report to work until they have quarantined for two weeks, show no symptoms for 72 hours, and complete a negative COVID-19 test. Nine of the eleven staff with positive results were asymptomatic.”

“These limitations have been difficult for everyone involved. Staff is ensuring that while in-person visits are not allowed, residents can still connect with loved ones through scheduled window visits, phone calls, text chat, or video communication,” she continued.

To contain the further spread of the virus, Avita will continue to test and monitor residents and staff.

“We are working with Vicky and her team to contain further spread of COVID-19,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure the health and safety of residents and staff and reduce the spread.”

Avita has followed all Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and stayed up to date with numerous ongoing changes. This includes visitor restriction (except in compassionate care situations), screening staff members before each shift, proper hand hygiene, staff and residents wearing face coverings and residents being quarantined to their rooms. Additionally, the clinical team implemented infection control procedures that exceed those guidelines and received a zero-deficiency infection control survey from Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) prior to the cluster.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Sedgwick Co. Sheriff to provide update on COVID-19 at jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
Update on COVID-19 at Sedgwick County Jail

Crime

Car crashes following short chase S. of Wichita

Updated: 3 hours ago
The suspects in a larceny tried to run from deputies, but wound up flipping their car into a field.

News

Derby parents weigh in on plans for starting school

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Shooting at SE Wichita business marks city's 28th homicide of the year

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

Helping Hand

HELPING HAND: KANSEL helps make prom happen safely

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Kansas School for Effective Learning (KANSEL) wanted to give graduating seniors a chance to have the memory of prom while helping them get prom dresses and suits. In support of the grassroots effort, Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to lend a $1,200 Helping Hand.

News

Helping Hand: KANSEL gives seniors chance to have memory of prom

Updated: 11 hours ago

Breaking News

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Medicine Lodge

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is assisting the Medicine Lodge Police Department and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation in Medicine Lodge.

News

FACT CHECK: Factfinder 12 delves into attack ad against Bill Clifford

Updated: 16 hours ago
FACT CHECK: Factfinder 12 delves into attack ad against Bill Clifford

News

Meritrust: Talking money with your kids

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

K-State Research & Extension talks preparing for Christmas

Updated: 17 hours ago
Christmas in July! Liz Brunscheen from the K-State Research & Extension explains why now is the best time to start checking items off your Christmas list.