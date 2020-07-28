Advertisement

COVID-19 pandemic brings changes to Kansas polling sites, increase in advance ballots

Sedgwick County makes adjustments at polling sites to avoid spread of COVID-19
Sedgwick County makes adjustments at polling sites to avoid spread of COVID-19(kwch)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The primary election to narrow the field in several key races at the local, state and national levels is one week from Tuesday and with it come changes for those voting in-person, whether that be early or on election day.

To date, the State of Kansas reports 308,073 advanced ballots have been sent by mail, up from 49,181 in a same-day comparison in the 2018 primary leading up to the mid-term election.

For those voting in-person, when you first walk into your polling place, you’ll wait in line as usual, but will be spread six feet apart from other voters in line.

Once you make it to the front of the line, you’ll see election workers behind a sneeze guard, wearing masks, or face shields. Those election workers will not ask you to remove your maks when checking your ID.

Another change comes with the tools with which you’ll make your vote official.

"You'll have a take-home stylus pen you'll sign our poll book with, and then you'll have a disposable stylus you'll use to vote with," said Sedgwick County Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schneider.

Voting machines are measured six feet apart and face the same direction in order to keep voters socially distanced.

Schnieders said the Sedgwick County Election Office is still looking for more help to make sure upcoming elections run safely and smoothly. Currently, the county is short on polling workers.

“We still are trying to hire about 150 election workers to fill about 135 open positions, in case we have any more cancelations,” Schnieders said.

She said some workers have canceled due to potential cOVID-19 exposure and having to quarantine.

“Our election workers are vital to our process,” Schnieders said. “We have so many voters who really prefer voting in-person on election day.”

She said fewer workers mean longer lines, which could make social distancing more difficult.

If you want to apply to be a poll worker in Sedgwick County, the election office is taking applications. You can apply on the county’s website. Schnieders said training to be a voting-site worker has moved completely online.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman dies after SUV crashes into semi in Harvey County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A woman is dead after her SUV rear-ended a semi in Harvey County, south of Newton, Tuesday morning.

News

Kansas removes Arizona from travel quarantine list, Florida still on it

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state removed Arizona, Bahrain and French Guiana from the list. Florida as well as those countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice with restrictions remain on the list.

News

COVID-19 cluster reported at Avita Assisted Living and Memory Care in Wichita

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sedgwick County reported a COVID-19 cluster at Avita Assisted Living and Memory Care at Rolling Hills on Tuesday. The county said there are 15 cases at the facility, including 11 staff and four residents. Two residents have passed away.

News

23 inmates ‘medically isolated’ for COVID-19 at Sedgwick Co. jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
Update on COVID-19 at Sedgwick County Jail

Latest News

Crime

Car crashes following short chase S. of Wichita

Updated: 8 hours ago
The suspects in a larceny tried to run from deputies, but wound up flipping their car into a field.

News

Derby parents weigh in on plans for starting school

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Shooting at SE Wichita business marks city's 28th homicide of the year

Updated: 16 hours ago

Helping Hand

HELPING HAND: KANSEL helps make prom happen safely

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Kansas School for Effective Learning (KANSEL) wanted to give graduating seniors a chance to have the memory of prom while helping them get prom dresses and suits. In support of the grassroots effort, Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to lend a $1,200 Helping Hand.

News

Helping Hand: KANSEL gives seniors chance to have memory of prom

Updated: 16 hours ago

Breaking News

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Medicine Lodge

Updated: 19 hours ago
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is assisting the Medicine Lodge Police Department and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation in Medicine Lodge.