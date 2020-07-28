Advertisement

Enrollment critical as Kansas parents decide how children will learn this fall

Parents across Kansas will have options on whether their children will return to school in-person this fall.
Jul. 28, 2020
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As school districts across Kansas finalize decisions on when they’ll start, some are also asking parents to decide how they want their children to learn this fall: either in-person or online.

In order to plan for how many students will take available learning options, districts push for families to enroll their children as soon as they can. Derby, Winfield and Wichita are just three area districts giving options for how they will provide instruction., either physically in the classroom or remotely where the classroom comes to the students at home.

“We thought it was really important to be able to offer flexibility to our families and staff as there are varying comfort levels when it comes to COVID-19,” Derby Public Schools Director of Communications Katie Carlson said.

Wichita Public Schools News and Media Relations Manager Susan Arensman said, unlike the past spring semester, online learning in the fall will keep students busy for a full day of school.

The Wichita school district said the biggest question from parents is about its third option: it’s “virtual school.”

“If you have a student who is self-motivated and is willing to do the work on their own, they still will have some interaction with teachers, but it won’t be a full day of interaction with teachers,” Arensman said.

Districts say they need enrollment information so they have the different options properly staffed to start the school year and so secondary schools can determine class schedules.

“Whatever option they select, they really need to think about it because we want them to commit to a semester at a time so we’re not flip-flopping and having to readjust our personnel,” Winfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nathan Reed said.

Districts are also stressing parents to fill out options for free and reduced lunch, even if their children will be remote. The Derby school district said this is also a way for them to see if students have the resources to learn from home.

“Families who need accessible internet access, we’re able to identify that as part of the enrollment process so that we can reach out to them to ensure that we’re able to get them connected,” said Derby Public Schools Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson.

Districts are encouraging families to complete enrollment online. Enrollment is currently open in Derby and Wichita. Wednesday (July 29) is the last day for in-person enrollment in Wichita. Winfield plans to start the process later this week.

