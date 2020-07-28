Advertisement

HELPING HAND; KANSEL helps make prom happen safely

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Spring 2020 semester for high school seniors didn’t go as planned for many due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gone were celebrations, graduation ceremonies and prom.

The Kansas School for Effective Learning (KANSEL) wanted to give graduating seniors a chance to have the memory of prom while helping them get prom dresses and suits. In support of the grassroots effort, Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to lend a $1,200 Helping Hand.

 Executive Director and CEO of KANSEL/ Thomas Mantiel “When we had a group of parents reach out, we figured this was a one-time opportunity to really get involved, make sure these kids had a chance to have these lasting memories before going off to college and their careers,” KANSEL Executive Director and CEO Thomas Mantiel said.

