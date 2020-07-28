Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in Medicine Lodge

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - (Update): The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Medicine Lodge Police Department, and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a Medicine Lodge woman was found dead Monday afternoon.

The KBI said the Medicine Lodge Police Department requested its assistance at about 2 p.m. Monday. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

The KBI said a little before 1:50 p.m. Monday, a family member called 911 after finding a 61-year-old woman dead inside her Medicine Lodge home. EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The KBI identifies her as Joyce A. Foulkrod.

“Preliminary information leads investigators to believe Foulkrod’s death was a homicide,” the KBI said. “An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is assisting the Medicine Lodge Police Department and the Barber County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious death investigation in Medicine Lodge.

Monday night, the KBI said agents and the Crime Scene Response Team are on the scene, but as of 8:30 p.m., did not provide further information.

