Advertisement

Off & on rain, cooler temperatures continue

Off and on storm chances
Off and on storm chances(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stalled frontal boundary has drifted south into northern Oklahoma and while that will reduce the risk of rain today, it will not end it. Isolated showers this morning will transition into scattered showers and storms this afternoon, especially across south-central Kansas. 

Rainfall rates will not be as intense today as they were on Monday, but heftier showers and storms show-up in the forecast on Wednesday as the stationary front drifts north back into Kansas. Expect another 1-3″ of rain through Wednesday, then we will wave good-bye to the first system of the work week. 

The second system of the week, another cold front, will move through the state Thursday into Friday bringing additional rainfall to Kansas. In addition to heavy rainfall, some of the storms on Thursday may also be on the strong side producing strong and gusty wind. 

The off-and-on rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures across Kansas on the cool side for late July. Highs will generally be in the lower to middle 80s or 5-10 degrees below normal. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 85. 

Tonight: Evening storms; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 71. 

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms. Wind: S 5-15. High: 88. 

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 72. 

Thu: High: 86. Low: 69. Morning showers, then afternoon storms. 

Fri: High: 81. Low: 65. Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy. 

Sat: High: 86. Low: 68. Partly cloudy 

Sun: High: 88. Low: 69. Mostly sunny. 

Mon: High: 85. Low: 63. Partly cloudy. 

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Unsettled weather means more rain to Kansas

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Rain will be heavy at times, raising the concern of flooding.

Forecast

Get set to get wet this week

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT
A stalled frontal boundary over southern Kansas will be the focal for several rounds of rain and storms today through Wednesday.

Forecast

Stormy week ahead for Kansas

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storm chances will continue through most of the upcoming week.

Forecast

One more day of heat and humidity - “cooler” this week

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT
Meteorologist Dean Jones says big changes on the way, "cooler" temperatures and soggy weather in the week ahead.

Latest News

Forecast

Storm chances return to Kansas on Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storms will return to Kansas on Sunday as a cold front moves into the state.

Forecast

Hot and humid weekend, rain holds off until late Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Typical late July weather this weekend

Forecast

Warm and sunny weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It's going to be sunny and warm this weekend.

Forecast

Feels like temperatures trend into the triple digits

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for higher heat and humidity today and this weekend.

Forecast

Hot Friday with a stray pop up storm chance

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Stray storm chances around Wichita, but most areas remain dry

Forecast

Near normal heat today and Friday

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another quiet morning across Kansas and the day ahead will follow suit.