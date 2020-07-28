Off & on rain, cooler temperatures continue

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stalled frontal boundary has drifted south into northern Oklahoma and while that will reduce the risk of rain today, it will not end it. Isolated showers this morning will transition into scattered showers and storms this afternoon, especially across south-central Kansas.

Rainfall rates will not be as intense today as they were on Monday, but heftier showers and storms show-up in the forecast on Wednesday as the stationary front drifts north back into Kansas. Expect another 1-3″ of rain through Wednesday, then we will wave good-bye to the first system of the work week.

The second system of the week, another cold front, will move through the state Thursday into Friday bringing additional rainfall to Kansas. In addition to heavy rainfall, some of the storms on Thursday may also be on the strong side producing strong and gusty wind.

The off-and-on rain and cloud cover will keep temperatures across Kansas on the cool side for late July. Highs will generally be in the lower to middle 80s or 5-10 degrees below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; isolated afternoon storms. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 85.

Tonight: Evening storms; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; afternoon showers/storms. Wind: S 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Evening storms; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 72.

Thu: High: 86. Low: 69. Morning showers, then afternoon storms.

Fri: High: 81. Low: 65. Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 86. Low: 68. Partly cloudy

Sun: High: 88. Low: 69. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 85. Low: 63. Partly cloudy.

