Patrick Mahomes, newest member of Royals ownership group

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, second from left, is greeted by Kansas City Royals pitcher Jason Adam (50) before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Royals announced the newest member of the team’s ownership group, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” said John Sherman, Chairman and CEO, and principal owner. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

Sherman noted that Mahomes spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid, as his dad, Pat, pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball. “Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball – dating back to his childhood.”

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," said Patrick Mahomes. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."

“He’s proven himself to be one of the top professional athletes and competitors anywhere, and he’s built a championship culture,” Sherman concluded. “He loves football, but he also grew up loving the game of baseball. We look forward to many years of a winning partnership.”

