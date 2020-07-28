Rain chances increasing midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and storms will be a part of our forecast through Friday morning and the threat of flooding continues for many areas. Severe storms are unlikely, but the heavy downpours may create some difficult driving conditions and lead to additional flooding for parts of the state.

Areas of fog are possible into Wednesday morning. Showers and storms will begin developing over south central and southeast Kansas during the mid to late morning hours, with more rain expected across northern Kansas into the afternoon. Highs will be stuck in the low to mid 80s with light winds.

More rain chances are lined up for Wednesday night and again Thursday. The heavy rain threat is likely to be around again Thursday, with many places possibly getting an additional 1″ of rain. Rain on Thursday will move from north to south.

Look for things to start drying out by Friday, but if you like the cooler than normal summer temperatures, they will stay through the first weekend in August.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening showers ending; mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers-storms. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 86.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with showers and storms. Wind: S/N 5-10. Low: 71.

Thu: High: 83 AM showers, then cloudy with PM showers & storms.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 69 Showers early, then mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 67 Becoming mostly cloudy; PM sprinkles.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 68 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84 Low: 64 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

