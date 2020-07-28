Advertisement

Second stimulus check could soon help Kansas families

(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A second stimulus check could be headed your way next month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit the nation’s economy. Nearly four months ago, stimulus checks allowed people to keep up with basic necessities. While the pandemic continues to hit some industries especially hard, a second stimulus check could be just as crucial for some families.

“A second stimulus check just allows them a little room to not worry about where their next meal’s coming from or how the rent’s gonna get paid or the utilities. Because they don’t have any idea when they’ll get to go back to work,” Wichita resident Kim Morrissey said.

Monday, Senate Republicans introduced the HEALS Act, which has a similar objective as the CARES Act, although it does differ from the first stimulus plan. Although negotiations are still underway, we know the amount with another stimulus will likely be about the same as with the CARES Act, based on your most recent tax filing. One difference is that with the HEALS Act, there is no age-gap cap, so college students who didn’t receive a benefit with the CARES Act could receive money this time.

If approved, you may see money from the next stimulus late next month. You would receive it the same way as before, either by direct deposit, paper check, or stimulus debit card. A decision on another stimulus could happen by the end of this week.

