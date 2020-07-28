Sedgwick County to address financial relief for bars, nightclubs closed to slow COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bars and nightclubs impacted by Sedgwick County’s new public health order were forced to close for three more weeks and lose out on thousands of dollars in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the county commissioners will discuss financial relief for these businesses.

Commissioner Michael O’Donnell proposed setting aside some of the CARES Act money the county is receiving for those impacted.

“This virus, while serious there, they’re having to look at how do they even just afford gas and groceries and keeping the lights on at their house. And so, we need to let these people know that Sedgwick County does care about them, and the plight that they’re going through,” said O’Donnell.

Morrie Sheets, the owner of Mort’s Cigar Bars, said he is losing almost $20,000 every week from being shutdown. He said he had to dip into savings or get loans just to stay afloat.

“We’re one of the fortunate ones that we had savings in. We have a good business and a good manager. So we’ve gone through that,” said Sheets.

Darren Grieving owns Blu Nightclub. He said there’s a limit to how long businesses like his can stay closed down and still survive.

“We rely on the income from our bar in order to pay our bills, and with our bar shut down. That takes away our ability to do that,” said Grieving.

Wednesday’s Sedgwick County Commission meeting will start at 9 a.m. Other commissioners say they support businesses staying in business, but they question whether the federal money can be used for this and how much should each business get.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.