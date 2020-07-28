Advertisement

Staff member at Topeka Correctional Facility dies from COVID-19 complications

Topeka CC staff member Richard Rose died Saturday from complications with COVID-19(Kansas Department of Corrections)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections Tuesday announced that a staff member at the Topeka Correctional Facility died Saturday, July 25, due to complications from COVID-19.

The department of corrections said this is the third staff-related death due to COVID-19 with the fisrt two being at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KDOC identified the Topeka Correctional Facility staff member as Richard Rose, 74. The department said Rose served the KDOC for more than 17 years, working as a facility maintenance supervisor and spending most of his time offsite.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Richard’s family and to those who served alongside him for so many years,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “The KDOC family is a tight-knit group and these deaths, and those of our residents, have been extremely difficult.”

The KDOC said its Peer Support Team will be available “for any staff members who need additional support in dealing with this loss.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of too many hard-working Kansans,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Richard was a dedicated public servant and

I extend my condolences to both his family, friends and those who worked alongside him.”

