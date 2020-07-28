Advertisement

Woman dies after SUV crashes into semi in Harvey County

A woman died Tuesday after her SUV rear-ended a semi on S. Kansas Ave., just south of Newton, in Harvey County.
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead after her SUV rear-ended a semi in Harvey County, south of Newton, Tuesday morning.

Harvey County officials said the woman was driving the SUV northbound in the 5600 block of South Kansas Avenue when the vehicle rear-ended the semi as the semi was making a delivery to a home. Harvey County Communications was notified at 10:54 a.m.

The woman, in her mid-30s, died on the scene. Her identification will be made available at a later time, pending notification of family.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Traffic is closed in both directions of South Kansas Avenue at this time. Please avoid the area.

Emergency responders on scene include Newton Fire/EMS, the Newton Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.

