5 injured in Garden City after car hits apartment building

(MGN)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people were injured, including a four and five-year-old, after a man was allegedly practicing how to drive near an apartment building, according to Garden City Police.

According to police, a 58-year-old man was practicing how to drive when he was driving through the complex. Before the accident, at 305 W Mary Street, the man made a turn, accelerated, hitting two other vehicles in the lot, and then striking the apartment.

Four people inside the apartment, including a four and five-year old, were struck. The driver was also trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the fire department.

All five were treated and released for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The damage to the apartment was estimated to be $10,000.

