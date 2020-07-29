Advertisement

Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

The decision of retailers such as Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day comes as the coronavirus pandemic changes how customers buy goods: shopping more online and less in store.
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Best Buy announced it will be among the retailers closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day but stressed the availability of online and mobile shopping options.

Following in the footsteps of retailers like Target and Walmart, Best Buy said Tuesday its stores would be closed Thanksgiving Day. The decision comes as the coronavirus pandemic changes how customers buy goods: shopping more online and less in store.

Best Buy noted in its statement that customers can shop through BestBuy.com and the Best Buy app, and the electronics company plans to offer its best deals of the season earlier than ever.

The company also says it’s working to enhance order fulfillment, including more convenient pickup options.

Closing on Thanksgiving has been a source of tension between retailers and labor advocates in the past. Many big box stores open on the holiday to get a jump start on Black Friday, which is generally considered the start of the year-end shopping rush.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

