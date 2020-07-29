Chiefs running back Damien Williams opts out of 2020 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams, a star of Super Bowl LIV in February, has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season, the team confirmed Wednesday.

“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said in a statement posted on the team’s Twitter account. “He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

Williams is the second Kansas City player opting out of the upcoming season. Late last week, offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announced his opt-out decision. Duvernay-Tardif, who is also a medical doctor, said being at the frontline during the offseason has given him a different perspective on the COVID-19 pandemic and the stress it puts on people and the healthcare system.

“I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love,” he said. “If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

