Keep the umbrellas close by today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stationary front is slowly moving back into Kansas and it will set the stage for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Nothing severe is expected today, but some of the rain will be heavy at times.

A developing storm system on top of the state should open the door for strong to severe storms tonight. Expect the activity to begin over northwest Kansas this evening and move southeast across the state tonight. The primary concern is damaging wind gusts followed by some small hail and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will trend up today, into the middle and upper 80s, before a cold front sends us back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will get off to dry and warm start on Saturday before another cold front brings a risk of rain/storms to the state Saturday night followed by a cooler Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 71.

Tomorrow: Morning storms, then afternoon showers. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 66.

Fri: High: 81. Low: 64. Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 86. Low: 68. Partly cloudy; PM storms possible.

Sun: High: 82. Low: 62. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 83. Low: 64. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84. Low: 66. Mostly sunny.

