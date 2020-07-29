Advertisement

Keep the umbrellas close by today

Weather Forecast
Weather Forecast(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a stationary front is slowly moving back into Kansas and it will set the stage for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Nothing severe is expected today, but some of the rain will be heavy at times. 

A developing storm system on top of the state should open the door for strong to severe storms tonight. Expect the activity to begin over northwest Kansas this evening and move southeast across the state tonight. The primary concern is damaging wind gusts followed by some small hail and heavy rainfall. 

Temperatures will trend up today, into the middle and upper 80s, before a cold front sends us back into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday and Friday. 

The weekend will get off to dry and warm start on Saturday before another cold front brings a risk of rain/storms to the state Saturday night followed by a cooler Sunday. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers/storms. Wind: SE/S 5-10. High: 87. 

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely. Wind: S/N 5-15. Low: 71. 

Tomorrow: Morning storms, then afternoon showers. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 83. 

Tomorrow Night: Scattered showers. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 66. 

Fri: High: 81. Low: 64. Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. 

Sat: High: 86. Low: 68. Partly cloudy; PM storms possible. 

Sun: High: 82. Low: 62. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 

Mon: High: 83. Low: 64. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 

Tue: High: 84. Low: 66. Mostly sunny. 

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain chances increasing midweek

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
More wet weather is expected through Friday with some flooding concerns

Forecast

Off & on rain, cooler temperatures continue

Updated: 23 hours ago
Clouds and cooler than normal conditions across Kansas.

Forecast

Unsettled weather means more rain to Kansas

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Rain will be heavy at times, raising the concern of flooding.

Forecast

Get set to get wet this week

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT
A stalled frontal boundary over southern Kansas will be the focal for several rounds of rain and storms today through Wednesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Stormy week ahead for Kansas

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storm chances will continue through most of the upcoming week.

Forecast

One more day of heat and humidity - “cooler” this week

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT
Meteorologist Dean Jones says big changes on the way, "cooler" temperatures and soggy weather in the week ahead.

Forecast

Storm chances return to Kansas on Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storms will return to Kansas on Sunday as a cold front moves into the state.

Forecast

Hot and humid weekend, rain holds off until late Sunday

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Typical late July weather this weekend

Forecast

Warm and sunny weekend

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
It's going to be sunny and warm this weekend.

Forecast

Feels like temperatures trend into the triple digits

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for higher heat and humidity today and this weekend.