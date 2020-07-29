Advertisement

Mayor of Scott City shares message after testing positive for COVID-19

Scott City Mayor Everett Green
Scott City Mayor Everett Green(Everett Green Facebook page)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The mayor of Scott City shares a message to others on Facebook after testing positive for COVID-19. In his message, delivered Wednesday, Mayor Everett Green reported having what he described as cold-like symptoms and eventually losing his sense of taste and smell, which raised his suspicions. While remaining in quarantine for at least the next couple of weeks, he did report feeling better Wednesday than he had in previous days.

“I’ve heard other people say, and I’ve said it myself, ‘I don’t know anybody that’s had coronavirus.’ Well, now I do and it’s sort of hit me between the eyes,” Green said.

The mayor said he was likely exposed to the virus at a July 18 political event in Scott City. He also learned that people who attended the Scott County Fair may have been exposed.

Green said he’s not sure if wearing a mask would have made a difference in his case, but he’s ready to make a change.

“I know that I had sort of taken a public stance against face masks that seem to go along with about everybody else in the community, and if you saw me out in public, you probably know I wasn’t wearing a face mask before. But I think looking forward, when it’s appropriate to get out in public when the quarantine has lifted, it’s very possible you’ll see me wearing a face mask because the last thing I want to do is spread coronavirus to somebody else,” he said.

