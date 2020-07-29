Advertisement

Strong storms - heavy rain expected

Wind gusts to 60 mph possible with torrential downpours
Strong evening storms
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that storms tracking across Kansas through the evening could produce some gusty winds to 60 mph and locally heavy rains. Severe chances should end shortly after dark.

There will be more rain and thunderstorms coming up on Thursday. It will be scattered across the state with some of the rain continuing to be heavy. Severe weather is not likely and because of the clouds and rain, temperatures will continue to be cooler than normal. Most of the state will have highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Drier weather is on tap for Friday with breaks in the clouds and north winds.

We should expect the 80s to continue into the weekend with a slight drop in humidity on the way too. There is a slight chance for a few storms in central and eastern Kansas heading into Saturday evening.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms likely. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Cloudy; morning and afternoon showers and storms. Wind: N 5-15. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Showers and storms ending late. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 68.

Fri: High: 82 Decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; a few overnight storms.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 67 Becoming partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 81 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 63 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87 Low: 66 Partly cloudy; scattered storms.

