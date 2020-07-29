Advertisement

‘There are heroes around us:’ Witnesses spring into action after SUV hits bus in SE Wichita

Witnesses to a crash in southeast Wichita respond after an SUV collides with a city bus.(Rene Brand)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group that sprang into action following a crash in southeast Wichita is credited for potentially saving lives. The video, shared on Facebook by Rene Steven Brand, shows a black SUV engulfed in smoke with tires squealing and the driver apparently stuck on the accelerator following a collision with a city bus.

It happened during the lunch hour Tuesday at Harry and Rock Road in southeast Wichita.

There are heroes all around us. These guys most likely saved lives today. This could have been really bad. Thanks to our everyday heroes among us. Prayers. This happened at Harry and Rock Road over lunch hour. I don’t really know what happened. We just heard a loud sound outside. It appeared the SUV ran into the bus for some reason And the gas pedal was obviously stuck.￼ Update: One of the heroes in the maroon shirt is David Stevens and his wife Isabella. They said the gentleman had a seizure that was driving the black SUV. Thank you￼ both.

Posted by Rene Steven Brand on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

In the video, several witnesses run to the SUV without hesitation and immediately begin trying to clear the smoke and break into the vehicle, checking to see who was inside and whether anyone was seriously injured.

“These guys most likely saved lives today,” Brand wrote in the Facebook post in which she shared the video. “This could have been really bad. Thanks to our every-day heroes among us.”

Brand said she learned from a man and his wife who were a couple of the “heroes” at the scene that the man driving the SUV had a seizure which led to the crash.

