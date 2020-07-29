‘There are heroes around us:’ Witnesses spring into action after SUV hits bus in SE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group that sprang into action following a crash in southeast Wichita is credited for potentially saving lives. The video, shared on Facebook by Rene Steven Brand, shows a black SUV engulfed in smoke with tires squealing and the driver apparently stuck on the accelerator following a collision with a city bus.
It happened during the lunch hour Tuesday at Harry and Rock Road in southeast Wichita.
In the video, several witnesses run to the SUV without hesitation and immediately begin trying to clear the smoke and break into the vehicle, checking to see who was inside and whether anyone was seriously injured.
“These guys most likely saved lives today,” Brand wrote in the Facebook post in which she shared the video. “This could have been really bad. Thanks to our every-day heroes among us.”
Brand said she learned from a man and his wife who were a couple of the “heroes” at the scene that the man driving the SUV had a seizure which led to the crash.
