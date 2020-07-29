Topeka pediatrics group to parents: No doctor’s notes for masks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Topeka pediatrics group is strongly encouraging masks as students return to school in August and September. They said they will not write a doctor’s note to keep your child out of one.

In a post shared on Facebook Tuesday, Pediatric Associates of Topeka said it had received numerous requests to write letters of exemption for students to get out of wearing a mask. The healthcare group said CDC guidelines are clear about who should and should not wear a mask:

Students with sensory issues/intellectual difficulties/autism in which the mask would cause great discomfort or emotional distress are exempt.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt.

Children who are in respiratory distress are exempt.

“If your child does not have any of these things, they need to wear a mask. We are not writing letters to get kids out of wearing masks at school. This is not a political statement. This has nothing to do with violating anyone’s rights. This is simply to help decrease the spread of covid 19,” said the group in the post. “This virus is not a hoax. It is real. This is to help protect our beloved teachers, staff and other students at the school. Especially those who may be high risk.”

The pediatrics group said face shields have not been proven to be as protective as masks, cloth or surgical. Face masks are safe for adults and children and do not decrease oxygen or increase carbon dioxide intake, according to the group.

" Surgeons and nurses wear masks for 8-12 hours at a time and are completely healthy. We have been wearing masks all day at the office and have no untoward side affects (sic). Please listen to us, your trusted pediatricians. We must wear our masks to help protect our fellow human beings. Show some compassion. Wear your masks.”

