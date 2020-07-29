Two residents positive for COVID-19 at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

The Kansas Department of Corrections have confirmed two residents at Ellsworth Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, a staff member at the facility tested positive for the virus, resulting in 163 residents being tested. Two came back positive.

The two male residents were roommates and asymptomatic. They were moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility, which the department said was more modern and better equipped to control the spread of the virus.

Additional testing will take place at the facility.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.