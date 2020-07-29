Wichita extends Summer Meal Program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita School District has extended its Summer Food Program through August 31. That program was set to expire at the end of July.
The program offers free grab-and-go meals twice per week for any child up to 18 years old at nine sites across Wichita.
On Mondays, they distribute two breakfasts and lunches. On Wednesdays, they distribute three breakfasts and lunches.
You can see a complete menu here: usd259.org/menu
There is no signup and no income requirements, but your child must be present in order to receive a meal.
Meals are offered between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The nine locations are:
Coleman Middle School - 1544 N. Governeour Rd., Wichita, KS 67206
Curtis Middle School - 1031 S. Edgemoor St., Wichita, KS 67218
Hamilton Middle School - 1407 S. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211
Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School - 5256 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire, KS 67226
Jardine STEM and Career Explorations Academy - 3550 Ross Parkway, Wichita, KS 67210
Mueller Aerospace and Engineering Discovery Magnet Elementary School - 2500 E. 18th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214
Pleasant Valley Middle School - 2220 W. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204
Truesdell Middle School - 2464 S. Glenn Ave., Wichita, KS 67217
Wilbur Middle School - 340 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212
Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides to and from meal locations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for WPS students and accompanying guardians. To see a list of bus routes, go to wichitatransit.org
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.