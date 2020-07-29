Wichita extends Summer Meal Program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Wichita School District has extended its Summer Food Program through August 31. That program was set to expire at the end of July.

The program offers free grab-and-go meals twice per week for any child up to 18 years old at nine sites across Wichita.

On Mondays, they distribute two breakfasts and lunches. On Wednesdays, they distribute three breakfasts and lunches.

You can see a complete menu here: usd259.org/menu

There is no signup and no income requirements, but your child must be present in order to receive a meal.

Meals are offered between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The nine locations are:

Coleman Middle School - 1544 N. Governeour Rd., Wichita, KS 67206

Curtis Middle School - 1031 S. Edgemoor St., Wichita, KS 67218

Hamilton Middle School - 1407 S. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211

Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School - 5256 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire, KS 67226

Jardine STEM and Career Explorations Academy - 3550 Ross Parkway, Wichita, KS 67210

Mueller Aerospace and Engineering Discovery Magnet Elementary School - 2500 E. 18th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214

Pleasant Valley Middle School - 2220 W. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204

Truesdell Middle School - 2464 S. Glenn Ave., Wichita, KS 67217

Wilbur Middle School - 340 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212

Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides to and from meal locations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for WPS students and accompanying guardians. To see a list of bus routes, go to wichitatransit.org

