Wichita mom aims to help parents as kids learn at home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

One Wichita mom is using social media to help parents as students return to school.

Erin Hughes is a former teacher. When schools closed in March, she worked with her daughter on her continuous learning material from school.

Hughes says her daughter completed the work quickly, so she used online resources she used as a teacher to find additional worksheets to supplement the learning. That's when Hughes started a Facebook group to share the additional material with other parents in the class.

Over the summer, Hughes expanded the group to include parents of K-5 students. She shares links to online resources or stores where parents can obtain posters and materials kids are used to having at school. While the group mostly helps families doing online or virtual school, Hughes says parents who have kids physically returning to school can benefit as well.

She says she is not trying to replace a child’s teacher, but rather tell parents what resources are available to them for free or for purchase at a low cost. She uses the group to post links to sites like Teachers Pay Teachers and Amazon and share instructions for the activity. Hughes doesn’t make any money from the group, and says she’s only doing it to help parents who are feeling overwhelmed.

"A lot of them were very thankful that they were being introduced to things that they didn't know were right there at their fingertips because they didn't know what they were looking for. Whereas teachers who have been there, we know where to find those," Hughes says.

Parents can request to be admitted to the group on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/511487396179290.

Hughes also created an Instagram page (@estreetlearning) where she shares additional tips and encouragement.

