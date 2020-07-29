Wichita Schools consider new eSports program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools is considering adding a new eSports program across nine schools this year.

The proposal is being considered during the school board meeting on Thursday at noon.

Rob Dickson, chief information officer for Wichita Schools, said, “Whenever you look at eSports today, it offers an opportunity. One, for kids to compete in an environment that’s safe for them. Then, also, I think there’s a level of problem solving that gets solved in eSports that’s a little different than any other sport that you probably play.”

He added that eSports offer students a renewed sense of competition and camaraderie while challenging them to think critically.

“Our kids are engaged in these activities every day. They’re constantly evaluating data,” he said. “From a gaming perspective, if I can connect the dots, as a student, I’m actually building strategy skills that can help me solve problems that are actually larger problems than you would find in algebra and some of those other classes that you would have.”

The proposal requests 320 eSports desktop stations, not to exceed $544,400, and enrollment of five schools in the High School eSports League for three years at $3,000 per school.

A total of 9 schools will be part of the program.

At the high school level, schools include Northwest, South, Southeast, West and Education Imagine Academy.

At the middle school level, schools include Coleman, Hamilton, Marshall, Wilbur, and Education Imagine Academy.

Middle schools will likely play Rocket League and Minecraft in clubs.

High schools will use four games (League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League, Fortnite) in the High School eSports League for competitions.

The teams are not expected to compete in the fall, but would consider competing in the winter and spring competitions.

