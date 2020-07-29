Advertisement

Wichita Wind Surge owner dies from complications of COVID-19

Lou Schwechheimer, Wichita Wind Surge's Managing General Partner
By Angela Smith
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Wind Surge announced the death of the team’s majority owner and general partner, Lou Schwechheimer, due to complications of COVID-19.

The team said Schwechheimer died Wednesday afternoon from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 62.

The news comes a day after Major League Baseball suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday after a total of 15 players tested positive for the virus. The Wind Surge is a Triple-A affiliate to the Marlins. Minor League Baseball canceled its season in June due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The team said Schwechheimer was the driving force behind the return of affiliated baseball to Wichita and the construction of Riverfront Stadium.

“There are no words to express the loss of the entire Wind Surge family,” said SVP/GM Jared Forma. “Lou was truly one of a kind, someone who never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by his family and many friends, which included an extended baseball family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lou’s wife and daughter at this difficult time.”

“The Wind Surge team will work tirelessly to fulfill Lou’s dreams and visions for the great city of Wichita, a place he was proud to call home. We will ensure his legacy lives forever at Riverfront Stadium,” Forma said.

