Homeschooling program sees 300% increase in enrollment rate

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Homeschooling programs around the nation are seeing an increase in enrollment rates. In fact, one program has seen a 300% increase.

Bridgeway Academy is an online homeschooling program that offers a variety of learning options.

“K-12, they have the option between textbook, online and live online. So, it’s really working to fit the needs of the family,” Jessica Parnell, CEO of Bridgeway Academy said.

This program offers curriculum for students of all ages, both nationally and internationally.

However, parents who might be interested in this program might experience a longer than usual waiting period, considering Bridgeway Academy has seen a 300% increase in enrollment compared to last year.

“We’re now tracking to about a 300% increase. So, our staff is of course ramping up with additional staff members that are able to of course, we needed to get them in early to get them trained up and able to serve the students,” Parnell said.

Bridgeway Academy had to tripple their staff this year due to high demand.

Parnell said parent’s concerns about the upcoming school year vary but overall, they are tired of conflicting messages.

“They don’t like the lack of consistency. So, my student’s going back two days, home two days but I’m working. How do I do it?” She said.

Parnell believes the variety of programs offered is one reason why so many parents have been attracted to the Bridgeway Academy. She said the programs do not offer a “one size fits all” experience for students.

Instead, each student receives personalized curriculum that fits their specific needs.

“We have kids that come in in fifth grade,” Parnell explained. “[They] might be starting in third grade math and fifth grade English and maybe sixth grade science. Really, depends on where they are academically and the approach that works for them.”

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

