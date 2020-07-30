Advertisement

Man dead, possibly another injured after hotel shooting in W. Wichita

One man is dead following a shooting at the Scotsman Inn Thursday morning.
One man is dead following a shooting at the Scotsman Inn Thursday morning.(KWCH 12)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead following a shooting at The Scotsman Inn on West Kellogg.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday. The male is believed to be in his 30s and was found dead in a hotel room.

Police said a male in his 20s also walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound following the shooting but could not say if the two were connected.

No arrests have been made and there’s no suspect description yet.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Winds of change bring cooler conditions to Kansas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect scattered showers and storms today, tonight, and tomorrow morning before we dry-out on Friday afternoon.

News

Summer fair tradition continues in Harvey County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Harvey County Fair is a go in 2020, but fairgoers are to expect changes. It's as many fairs have canceled because of the pandemic.

Coronavirus

K-State student hospitalized with COVID-19 shares story

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
More than 500 Kansans are hospitalized with COVID-19. Among them is a Kansas State University student whose story has gone viral. Twenty-year-old Cecilia Erker hopes to get the attention of young people, hitting home that they aren’t immune to the virus.

FactFinder12

Factfinder 12 digs into COVID-19 claims made in viral video

Updated: 9 hours ago
Although social media sites have worked to take down a viral video because of false claims made about COVID-19, people across the country continue to share it.

Latest News

News

Factfinder 12 digs into viral video of false coronavirus claims

Updated: 10 hours ago
Factfinder 12 digs into viral video of false coronavirus claims

News

City of Wichita: Save Century II petition invalid

Updated: 10 hours ago
The City of Wichita Wednesday filed a petition that challenges the validity of a petition filed earlier this month to the City Clerk by the Save Century II committee and representatives of the group.

News

Homeschooling program sees 300% increase in enrollment rate

Updated: 10 hours ago
Homeschooling program sees 300% increase in enrollment rate

News

First responders surprise Wichita campers at O.J. Watson Park

Updated: 11 hours ago
Counselors at the Boys Scout Awareness Camp surprised campers, letting them know they are also first responders.

News

Sedgwick County Commission discusses allocating funds from CARES Act

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Sedgwick County Commission Wednesday held a special meeting to discuss how it can best allocate available CARES Act money. The near $100 million the federal government gave the county is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and an overall effort to assist communities in helping their residents.

News

Wichita police make arrest in deadly AutoZone shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
Wichita police arrested 18-year-old Lamontae Lucas in connection to the shooting death of AutoZone employee Nicholas Blue.