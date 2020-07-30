Man dead, possibly another injured after hotel shooting in W. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is dead following a shooting at The Scotsman Inn on West Kellogg.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday. The male is believed to be in his 30s and was found dead in a hotel room.

Police said a male in his 20s also walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound following the shooting but could not say if the two were connected.

No arrests have been made and there’s no suspect description yet.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

