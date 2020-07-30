Advertisement

McPherson County confirms first COVID-19 death

COVID 19
COVID 19(MGN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Health Department Thursday confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

The county said the man was in his 30s and was hospitalized on Sunday (July 26) due to COVID-19 complications.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” the county said. “This is a somber reminder that COVID-19 does exist in our communities and it is a disease that needs to be taken seriously.”

In a Thursday afternoon news release, the McPherson County Health Department said it would provide a case update later in the day.

In line with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the McPherson County Health Department continues to mandate a 14-day home quarantine for Kansas, including if you have traveled to Florida on or after June 29, traveled to Arizona between June 17 and July 28 or traveled on a cruise on or after March 15.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing as 2nd US virus surge hits plateau

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

National Politics

Extra $600 in jobless aid set to lapse as talks deadlock

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Frustrated negotiators of a massive coronavirus relief bill face heightened pressure with Thursday’s brutal economic news and the rapidly approaching lapse in a $600 per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped prop up consumer demand.

National

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: 1 hour ago
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK scientists immunizing hundreds with coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dr. Robin Shattock, a professor at the college, told The Associated Press that he and colleagues had just finished a very slow and arduous process of testing the vaccine at a low dose in the initial participants and would now expand the trial to about 300 people, including some over age 75.

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country, squeezing already struggling businesses and forcing a wave of layoffs that shows no sign of abating.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County identifies COVID-19 clusters at 3 adult care homes in Wichita

Updated: 5 hours ago
Sedgwick County has partnered with three adult care homes to jointly provide an update on newly identified clusters.

National

Herman Cain dies at 74

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74.

National Politics

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

National Politics

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said.