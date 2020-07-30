McPherson County confirms first COVID-19 death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson County Health Department Thursday confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

The county said the man was in his 30s and was hospitalized on Sunday (July 26) due to COVID-19 complications.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” the county said. “This is a somber reminder that COVID-19 does exist in our communities and it is a disease that needs to be taken seriously.”

In a Thursday afternoon news release, the McPherson County Health Department said it would provide a case update later in the day.

In line with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the McPherson County Health Department continues to mandate a 14-day home quarantine for Kansas, including if you have traveled to Florida on or after June 29, traveled to Arizona between June 17 and July 28 or traveled on a cruise on or after March 15.

