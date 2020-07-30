Advertisement

Report: President won’t make Senate endorsement ahead of GOP primary in Kansas

Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Donal Trump isn’t expected to make an endorsement in a hotly-contested Senate race in Kansas ahead of next week’s Republican primary.

Sources told CNN, the president discussed the race Wednesday on board Air Force One alongside Texas Senator Ted Cruz. In the Kansas Senate race to replace longtime lawmaker Pat Roberts, many top Republicans are backing Rep. Roger Marshall over former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Some have expressed concern that if Kobach wins the GOP nomination, he could end up losing the Senate seat to Democrat Barbara Bollier.

Kobach lost the 2018 Kansas gubernatorial race to Democrat Laura Kelly and Republicans are hoping to maintain control of the U.S. Senate in November’s general election.

Last week, Senator Robers formally endorsed Marshall as his replacement.

