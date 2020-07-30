Advertisement

Search warrant leads to 6 drug-related arrests in Great Bend

Search warrant in Great Bend leads to six drug-related arrests
Search warrant in Great Bend leads to six drug-related arrests(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home in Great Bend that led to six arrests with the possibility of more.

The sheriff’s office arrested 65-year-old Johnny Espinoza, of Great Bend, 42-year-old Shirley Burrow, of Wichita, 36-year-old Nathan Clanton, of Great Bend and 29-year-old Kristi Contreras, of Great Bend were arrested on charges that included the distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Candace Jones, 50, of Great Bend was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The first five suspects listed were arrested at the scene in the 700 block of Odell Street.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said officers located the sixth suspect, 33-year-old Ouray Gray, of Great Bend later in the day at a business near 24th and Washington in Great Bend. Gray was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, from a previous case.

“When detectives searched his person after (the) arrest, more evidence of additional distribution was found,” the sheriff’s office said. “Gray was charged with the new offense due to the face he was withing 1,000 feet of Jefferson Elementary School.

Bond for Espinoza, Burrow, Clanton, and Contreras is set at $50,000. Bond is set at $10,000 for Jones and $100,00 for Gray.

“Additional arrests are expected as detectives look for two additional suspects in the case,” the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Candidates

Report: President won’t make Senate endorsement ahead of GOP primary in Kansas

Updated: 17 minutes ago
President Donal Trump isn’t expected to make an endorsement in a hotly-contested Senate race in Kansas ahead of next week’s Republican primary.

News

Wichita Public Schools to begin Sept. 8

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Wichita School Board approved the calendar for the 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

News

Kansas Secretary of State: Mail-in voting secure enough to have election on time

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said mail-in voting is a safe, secure way to complete your civic duty. He said mail-in voter fraud is not a systematic issue and is not a reason to delay the presidential election.

Coronavirus

McPherson County confirms first COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
The McPherson County Health Department Thursday confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 related death.

Latest News

News

USD 259 Board of Education wants more public input on North High mascot change

Updated: 4 hours ago
While the discussion won’t take place at a board meeting until the public can be present, the board president, Sheril Logan, said now is the time to consider a change.

News

Wichita School Board approves 2020-2021 calendar

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Wichita School District adopted the 2020-2021 calendar on Thursday.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County identifies COVID-19 clusters at 3 adult care homes in Wichita

Updated: 6 hours ago
Sedgwick County has partnered with three adult care homes to jointly provide an update on newly identified clusters.

News

Software solutions company expanding headquarters in Wichita

Updated: 7 hours ago
Keycentrix, a pharmacy and healthcare software solutions company, will expand its national headquarters in Wichita.

News

Where’s Shane? Blackhart’s Magic Theater

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Blackhart’s Magic Theater

Updated: 9 hours ago