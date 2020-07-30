Search warrant leads to 6 drug-related arrests in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home in Great Bend that led to six arrests with the possibility of more.

The sheriff’s office arrested 65-year-old Johnny Espinoza, of Great Bend, 42-year-old Shirley Burrow, of Wichita, 36-year-old Nathan Clanton, of Great Bend and 29-year-old Kristi Contreras, of Great Bend were arrested on charges that included the distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Candace Jones, 50, of Great Bend was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. The first five suspects listed were arrested at the scene in the 700 block of Odell Street.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said officers located the sixth suspect, 33-year-old Ouray Gray, of Great Bend later in the day at a business near 24th and Washington in Great Bend. Gray was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, from a previous case.

“When detectives searched his person after (the) arrest, more evidence of additional distribution was found,” the sheriff’s office said. “Gray was charged with the new offense due to the face he was withing 1,000 feet of Jefferson Elementary School.

Bond for Espinoza, Burrow, Clanton, and Contreras is set at $50,000. Bond is set at $10,000 for Jones and $100,00 for Gray.

“Additional arrests are expected as detectives look for two additional suspects in the case,” the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.