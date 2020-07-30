Advertisement

Sedgwick County identifies COVID-19 clusters at 3 adult care homes in Wichita

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County has identified new clusters of COVID-19 at three adult care homes in Wichita:

Reflection Living, 1377 N. Iroquois, Wichita, 67203

· Seven cases (five residents, two staff)

· No deaths

“From day one our top priority has been to protect our residents and staff while providing quality care for our residents,” said Regional Manager Kristy Tuner, RN. “Our staff are screened daily prior to the start of their shift and are required to wear a mask at all times. We are not allowing outside visitors, however, families are allowed alternatives to stay in touch with their loved ones.  Although this is very hard for all involved, our top focus is to decrease the exposure risk as much as possible for our residents. Currently, we are doing everything possible to quarantine the situation - frequent cleaning, heightened use of PPE, increased resident screening, and visitation restrictions to only the most essential to meet the medical needs of our residents.  

She continues, “The clinical team implemented infection control procedures following the recommended guidelines and received a zero-deficiency infection control survey in all 5 of our homes from Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services prior to the cluster.” 

Homestead of Wichita, 12221 W. Maple St., Wichita, 67235

· 18 cases (nine residents, nine staff)

· One death (resident)

· All residents and staff have been tested

· Two cycles of testing have been done

“As of this moment, Homestead of Wichita is caring for eight COVID-19 positive residents who are all currently asymptomatic, said Midwest Health Marketing Director Ali Ellis. “All eight are residents of our memory care neighborhood, which is contained area specially designed to care for seniors with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. All COVID-19 positive residents on our care initially tested positive on July 17 and no additional residents have tested positive since.

Homestead of Wichita also offers assisted living in a separate area of the facility, but no assisted living residents were COVID-19 positive or tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. To mitigate the risk of transmission, no staff members are being shared between assisted living and memory care.

Two rounds of COVID-19 testing have been completed at Homestead of Wichita. The first tests on July 17 discovered there were nine residents that were COVID-19 positive while the follow-up test on July 24 determined that there were no new cases of COVID-19. The results for the second round are encouraging as no additional residents were COVID-19 positive. Although there is still the risk of the incubation period from exposure, the negative resident test results indicate infectious disease protocols are working to protect residents.”

Platinum Care Home, 5701 E. 17th St. N., Wichita, 67208

· Less than five cases

· No deaths

· Residents and staff will be re-tested at the end of the week

Sedgwick County investigates reports of notifiable diseases, like COVID-19. If a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. Residents and staff are tested, either by the Health Department at no cost or through the facility. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. The Health Department works with the facility to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Stakes rise for virus talks as jobless aid lapses, GDP drops

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Frustrated negotiators of a massive coronavirus relief bill face heightened pressure with Thursday’s brutal economic news and the rapidly approaching lapse in a $600 per-week expanded jobless benefit that has helped prop up consumer demand.

National

Herman Cain dies at 74

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll record-breaking

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

Latest News

National Politics

Herman Cain dies of COVID at 74

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has died of COVID-19. He was 74.

National Politics

Democrats trim convention hours amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joe Biden is expected to accept the party’s presidential nomination on the final night of the convention, which runs Aug. 17-20, the schedule released late Wednesday said.

Coronavirus

Trump embraces doctors group's false claims, ignores experts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump does not back away from support for a controversial medical group.

National

Officials say COVID-19 still serious threat 6 months after WHO declared it public health concern

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
President Donald Trump is calling on governors to reopen their states, but his coronavirus task force warns at least 21 states may need stronger restrictions.

Coronavirus

Father, son with COVID-19 forced into Hawaii isolation facility after breaking quarantine

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KHNL Staff
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.

National

Father, son with COVID-19 detained at Hawaii facility after teen refused to isolate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The two were detained under a rarely-used authority to protect public health. Law enforcement will be posted outside their door at the facility for 10 days before the situation will be reevaluated.