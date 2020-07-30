Advertisement

Slowly drying out; staying mild

Rain chances diminish on Friday
Some drier weather is about to return to Kansas
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that some drier weather is expected to return for most of the state heading into Friday and the start of the weekend. A few showers or storms may pop up Saturday evening with a cold front, but most of the area will have a return to some sun by Friday and Saturday.

Low temperatures early Friday will be in the 50s and and 60s and by daybreak, what’s left of the showers will be in southeast Kansas. As we return to some sunshine Friday afternoon, highs will be around 80 degrees with light north winds.

Mostly clear skies will be the case Friday night and early Saturday. Look for mid 80s Saturday afternoon with a few clouds. The storm chance will be scattered into the evening, but storms are not likely to be severe.

Lower humidity and more comfortable summer weather is lined up for Kansas Sunday and Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening showers/storms, then a few showers late. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Showers SE of Wichita, mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/NW 5-10. Low: 64.

Sat: High: 87 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; a few overnight storms.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 80 Low: 63 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 81 Low: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 84 Low: 65 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Thu: High: 86 Low: 66 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

