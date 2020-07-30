Advertisement

Software solutions company expanding headquarters in Wichita

Keycentrix, a pharmacy and healthcare software solutions company, will expand its national headquarters in Wichita.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Keycentrix, a pharmacy and healthcare software solutions company, will expand its national headquarters in Wichita.

The company announced at the city’s weekly briefing that they plan to grow their headquarters and add 16 new jobs. The company already employs 50 people in the city.

“We love Kansas, we love Wichita, it’s our home,” Keycentrix President Luis Rodriguez said at the briefing.

According to City Councilman Brandon Johnson, the jobs will be “well-paying.”

The company’s office is located in northeast Wichita.

