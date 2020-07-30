Advertisement

Storms promise to return to south-central Kansas this afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is very low

Severe Threats Today
Severe Threats Today(kwch)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a sun and cloud mix through midday, expect scattered showers and storms to return after 2 PM. While the severe storm threat is very low, some heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail is possible through early evening. Rain showers may linger into Friday morning, especially southeast of Wichita, before we dry-out and clear-out the rest of the day.

Behind a cold front, we are in for a breezy (at times) and cooler Thursday. High temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s are 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Similar temperatures are expected on Friday before we warm-up into the middle and upper 80s on Saturday.  

The weekend will get off to dry and warm start on Saturday before another cold front brings a risk of rain/storms to the state Saturday evening followed by a cooler Sunday. As of now, neither heavy rain nor severe weather is expected on Saturday. 

WICHITA AREA FORECAST: 

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, then afternoon storms. Wind: N 10-15. High: 83. 

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 67. 

Tomorrow: Morning showers, otherwise clearing skies. Wind: N 10-15. High: 82. 

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 65. 

Sat: High: 87. Low: 66. Partly cloudy; evening storms possible. 

Sun: High: 82. Low: 63. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 

Mon: High: 81. Low: 61. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 

Tue: High: 84. Low: 66. Partly cloudy. 

Wed: High: 87. Low: 69. Partly cloudy; storm chances late. 

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Winds of change bring cooler conditions to Kansas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect scattered showers and storms today, tonight, and tomorrow morning before we dry-out on Friday afternoon.

Forecast

Strong storms - heavy rain expected

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Storms tracking through Kansas will have very heavy rains

Forecast

Showers move out this afternoon, but storms - possibly severe - return tonight

Updated: 22 hours ago
Showers will exit the area this afternoon, but storms - possibly severe - will ignite over western Kansas after 5 PM, then move southeast toward south-central Kansas.

Forecast

Keep the umbrellas close by today

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:50 AM CDT
Winds of change bring cooler conditions back to Kansas on Thursday.

Latest News

Forecast

Rain chances increasing midweek

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
More wet weather is expected through Friday with some flooding concerns

Forecast

Off & on rain, cooler temperatures continue

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:20 AM CDT
Clouds and cooler than normal conditions across Kansas.

Forecast

Unsettled weather means more rain to Kansas

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Rain will be heavy at times, raising the concern of flooding.

Forecast

Get set to get wet this week

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:18 AM CDT
A stalled frontal boundary over southern Kansas will be the focal for several rounds of rain and storms today through Wednesday.

Forecast

Stormy week ahead for Kansas

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
Storm chances will continue through most of the upcoming week.

Forecast

One more day of heat and humidity - “cooler” this week

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:29 AM CDT
Meteorologist Dean Jones says big changes on the way, "cooler" temperatures and soggy weather in the week ahead.