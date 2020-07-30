Storms promise to return to south-central Kansas this afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is very low

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after a sun and cloud mix through midday, expect scattered showers and storms to return after 2 PM. While the severe storm threat is very low, some heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail is possible through early evening. Rain showers may linger into Friday morning, especially southeast of Wichita, before we dry-out and clear-out the rest of the day.

Behind a cold front, we are in for a breezy (at times) and cooler Thursday. High temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s are 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Similar temperatures are expected on Friday before we warm-up into the middle and upper 80s on Saturday.

The weekend will get off to dry and warm start on Saturday before another cold front brings a risk of rain/storms to the state Saturday evening followed by a cooler Sunday. As of now, neither heavy rain nor severe weather is expected on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, then afternoon storms. Wind: N 10-15. High: 83.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, otherwise clearing skies. Wind: N 10-15. High: 82.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 87. Low: 66. Partly cloudy; evening storms possible.

Sun: High: 82. Low: 63. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 81. Low: 61. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 84. Low: 66. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 87. Low: 69. Partly cloudy; storm chances late.

