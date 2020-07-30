Advertisement

Wichita School Board approves 2020-2021 calendar

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools(KWCH)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School District adopted the 2020-2021 calendar on Thursday.

The calendar has classes starting on September 8. Students would still get a 3-day Thanksgiving break and two weeks for Christmas. Federal holidays such as Veterans Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents Day would all be observed. Spring break would begin the week of March 22. The last day of school is scheduled for May 25.

The district said it was able to create the calendar by having teachers report to school on Aug. 5, getting rid of teacher in-service days throughout the year and snow days.

The calendar leaves six hours of “wiggle room” to work with, according to the district.

The district also presented a survey taken by employees on their intent to return to school for this year. Of those surveyed, 33.4% said they will return with confidence, while 66% said they will return with concern for the safety of themselves or others. The survey also showed most supported teaching in person with 53.5 preferring a face-to-face assignment, 15.6% preferring MySchool Remote, 1.4% preferring Education Imagine Academy and 0.7% choosing not to return or retire.

Superintendent Dr. Thompson stressed the importance of having families enroll so the can plan for staffing all learning models. She said it is also important for families who will be enrolling in remote learning options to fill out all the usual paperwork including free-and-reduced lunch forms. Families who need help enrolling can call the Enrollment Help Line at 316-973-4285.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USD 259 Board of Education wants more public input on North High mascot change

Updated: 21 minutes ago
While the discussion won’t take place at a board meeting until the public can be present, the board president, Sheril Logan, said now is the time to consider a change.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County identifies COVID-19 clusters at 3 adult care homes in Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sedgwick County has partnered with three adult care homes to jointly provide an update on newly identified clusters.

News

Software solutions company expanding headquarters in Wichita

Updated: 2 hours ago
Keycentrix, a pharmacy and healthcare software solutions company, will expand its national headquarters in Wichita.

News

Where’s Shane? Blackhart’s Magic Theater

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Where’s Shane? Blackhart’s Magic Theater

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Blackhart’s Magic Theater

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Blackhart’s Magic Theater

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Where’s Shane? Blackhart’s Magic Theater

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Winds of change bring cooler conditions to Kansas

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Dunne
Expect scattered showers and storms today, tonight, and tomorrow morning before we dry-out on Friday afternoon.

News

Summer fair tradition continues in Harvey County

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Harvey County Fair is a go in 2020, but fairgoers are to expect changes. It's as many fairs have canceled because of the pandemic.