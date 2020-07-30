Wichita School Board approves 2020-2021 calendar

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School District adopted the 2020-2021 calendar on Thursday.

The calendar has classes starting on September 8. Students would still get a 3-day Thanksgiving break and two weeks for Christmas. Federal holidays such as Veterans Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents Day would all be observed. Spring break would begin the week of March 22. The last day of school is scheduled for May 25.

The district said it was able to create the calendar by having teachers report to school on Aug. 5, getting rid of teacher in-service days throughout the year and snow days.

The calendar leaves six hours of “wiggle room” to work with, according to the district.

The Board has voted to approve the revised 2020-21 district calendar. pic.twitter.com/KrUvp2OOl8 — Wichita Public Schools (@WichitaUSD259) July 30, 2020

The district also presented a survey taken by employees on their intent to return to school for this year. Of those surveyed, 33.4% said they will return with confidence, while 66% said they will return with concern for the safety of themselves or others. The survey also showed most supported teaching in person with 53.5 preferring a face-to-face assignment, 15.6% preferring MySchool Remote, 1.4% preferring Education Imagine Academy and 0.7% choosing not to return or retire.

Superintendent Dr. Thompson stressed the importance of having families enroll so the can plan for staffing all learning models. She said it is also important for families who will be enrolling in remote learning options to fill out all the usual paperwork including free-and-reduced lunch forms. Families who need help enrolling can call the Enrollment Help Line at 316-973-4285.

1.4% prefer a Education Imagine Academy assignment pic.twitter.com/pJrxPxxiEB — Wichita Public Schools (@WichitaUSD259) July 30, 2020

